920,485 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,693,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.21% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.