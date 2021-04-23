$924.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $924.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.40 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE G opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

