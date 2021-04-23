$935.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $935.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

