$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $95.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.13 million and the lowest is $95.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $82.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $412.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.70 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BL stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

