965,006 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 965,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of MEDNAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

