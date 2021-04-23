9,659 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

