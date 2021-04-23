AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

