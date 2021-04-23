AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

VLVLY stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 38,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

