AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.