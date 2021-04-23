Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $123.50 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

