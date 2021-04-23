Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

