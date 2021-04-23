Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

