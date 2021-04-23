Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.