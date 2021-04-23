AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

