AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $111.52. 74,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

