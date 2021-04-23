Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Trading 32.1% Higher

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)’s share price rose 32.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a market cap of $31.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

