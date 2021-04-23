Abyss Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Abyss has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $728,281.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

