Abyss Token Market Cap Achieves $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.