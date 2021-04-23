Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Accord Financial stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. Accord Financial has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.74. The stock has a market cap of C$59.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

