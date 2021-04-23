AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $430,923.07

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, AceD has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $430,923.07 and approximately $4,742.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

