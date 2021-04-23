Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Trading Up 0.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 63,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 158,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

