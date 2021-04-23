ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

