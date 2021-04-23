Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $1,305,900.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,305,900.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. 52,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

