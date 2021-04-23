ACNB Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

