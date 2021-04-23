ACoconut (AC) Price Down 43% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $541,875.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.