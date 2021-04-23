Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0523

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $338,510.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,454,700 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

