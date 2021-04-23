Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 513.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,433 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. 87,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

