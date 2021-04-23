Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.9% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 110,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

