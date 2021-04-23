Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report sales of $505.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.90 million. Acushnet posted sales of $408.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

