Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,742.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.81 or 0.04605268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $828.32 or 0.01632415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00489497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00064599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00428662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.