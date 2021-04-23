Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

