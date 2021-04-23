AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $122.12 million and $5.39 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,475,195 coins and its circulating supply is 117,332,719 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

