Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.81

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 20503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Adient alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.