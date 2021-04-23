Adient plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adient in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.