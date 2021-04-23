Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE ADNT opened at $45.76 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

