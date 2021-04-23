Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Adient worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,329,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

