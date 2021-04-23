Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

