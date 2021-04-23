Adshares Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,666.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $50,666.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009395 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,001,000 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

