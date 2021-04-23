Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

AAP stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.