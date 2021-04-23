AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $769.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

