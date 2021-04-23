Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$3.22. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 660,204 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

The company has a market cap of C$588.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

