AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 5,892 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

