Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

ADYEY opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Adyen has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

