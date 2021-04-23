AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

