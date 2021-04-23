AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of AECOM worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $12,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.61 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

