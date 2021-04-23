Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.08

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as high as C$19.60. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 385,472 shares traded.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

