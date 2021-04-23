Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Trading Up 0.3%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 17,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

