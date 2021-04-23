AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AER stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.42 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

