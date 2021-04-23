Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $837.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

