Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.26

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $88.38 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4,228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 279.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,221,858 coins and its circulating supply is 335,400,914 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

